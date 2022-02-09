girl rock! celebrates black history month
today girl rock!’s hit crew delves into the rich history of black women and non binary people in music
playlist here, picks below:
Mambo Baby // Ruth Brown
Got My Mojo Working // Ann Cole
Just Had To Tell Somebody // Dorothy Ashby
Dance // ESG
Drop The Pilot // Joan Armatrading
Fall Asleep // Big Joanie
Boot // Tamar-Kali
Baby No More // Anjimile
Mango (Freestyle / Process) // Orion Sun, Mulch
What Is Going On? // Hannah Jadagu
Nightcrawler // Aye Nako
fall // SOPHIETHEHOMIE
audrey’s dance // In’yoni
Hey Hey // Shingai, Karen Nyame KG
Sorry’s Not Enough // Tasha
Downtown & Cigarettes // Bbyafricka
You’ll Never Walk Alone // Brittany Howard