girl rock! celebrates black history month

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

today girl rock!’s hit crew delves into the rich history of black women and non binary people in music

The Key (Joan Armatrading album) - Wikipedia

playlist here, picks below:

Mambo Baby // Ruth Brown
Got My Mojo Working // Ann Cole
Just Had To Tell Somebody // Dorothy Ashby

Dance // ESG
Drop The Pilot // Joan Armatrading
Fall Asleep // Big Joanie

Boot // Tamar-Kali
Baby No More // Anjimile
Mango (Freestyle / Process) // Orion Sun, Mulch

What Is Going On? // Hannah Jadagu
Nightcrawler // Aye Nako
fall // SOPHIETHEHOMIE

audrey’s dance // In’yoni
Hey Hey // Shingai, Karen Nyame KG
Sorry’s Not Enough // Tasha

Downtown & Cigarettes // Bbyafricka
You’ll Never Walk Alone // Brittany Howard