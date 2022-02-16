Girl Rock – 02/15/22
Heyo, this episode is curated by Lydia, one of girl rock’s hit crew, for her birthday! Hope you enjoy her picks!
Floating Features // La Luz
Dusty Eyes // Bedouine
Fish Eyes // Haley Heynderickx
Motherland // Julia Jacklin
It Hurts Until It Doesn’t // Mothers
Lose My Mind // The Wild Reeds
For You // Laura Marling
Feeling Good // Liz Cooper
Terminal Paradise // Big Thief
One Day // Sharon Van Etten
When I’m With You // Best Coast
Maura // Wednesday
Oh Honey // Neighbor Lady
Ulysses // Y La Bamba
I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool // Kate Fagan
Sunny Duet (feat. the Mind) // Noname
Icing on the Cake // Grace Ives