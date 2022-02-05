Friday Night Fish Fry 04Feb2022

Friday, February 4, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and The Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • Lucky Peterson – Who’s Been Talkin’
  • —–
  • Howlin’ Wolf – I Got A Woman
  • Muddy Waters – My Home is in the Delta
  • Son Seals – Now That I’m Down
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
  • Snooky Prior – Work With Me Annie
  • Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown – I Got My Mojo Working
  • —–
  • Savoy Brown – The Saddest Feeling
  • —–
  • Sean Chambers – Trouble and Whiskey
  • The Breeze Kings – Hey Bartender
  • Sean Costello – All Your Love (I Miss Loving)
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Wrong Side of Town
  • Mudcat – The Mess is On
  • Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
  • —–
  • Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan – Call It Stormy Monday
  • Magic Sam – Sweet Home Chicago
  • Allman Brothers Band – Done Somebody Wrong
  • —–
  • The Black Keys – Ten Cent Pistol
  • Ray Charles – Mess Around
  • Larkin Poe – Hard Time Killing Floor Blues