Feb. 15 – 2月15日
Overnight Seaside Hotel - Schoolgirl Byebye
《海邊旅館一夜》Schoolgirl Byebye
《海边旅馆一夜》Schoolgirl Byebye
Died in the 90s - Silly Function
《Died in the 90s》肆意方式
The Train is Heading Out of the Clouds, the Dream Rests in Jiuxiao - Hedgehog
《火車駛向雲外, 夢安魂於九霄》刺猬樂隊
《火車駛向雲外, 夢安魂於九霄》刺猬乐队
Nanhai girl - Man Jiang
《南海姑娘》满江
Noble - The Old Mog Detective Agency
《高尚》老貓偵探社
《高尚》老猫侦探社
Last Dance - Sexy Hand
《夕陽戀人》赛西翰乐队
《夕阳恋人》赛西翰乐队
Music My Ass - PigHeadSkin
《屁音樂》PigHeadSkin
《屁音乐》PigHeadSkin
Half a Heart - Silent Speech
《半顆心臟》沉默演講
《半颗心脏》沉默演讲
Dedicator - Pliades
《奉獻者》昴宿
《奉献者》昴宿
Fake Monk - Cui Jian
假行僧 - 崔健