Crush #184 x 100 wreks #11 – Bitcrush

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | Posted in 100 wreks, Crush, Playlists by Renny Hyde 
thanks for joining us at the intersection of shoegaze and hyperpop, brought to you by Crush and 100 wreks!
soundcloud playlist and tracklist:

Reality/Dreams (feat. ALIEN DAYS) - Fax Gang
what does this room look like - quannnic
mr. what's-it-to-ya flip - fnafboi48 (Remix of search party by dltzk)

3rd Crush [Crush Resist] - Ecco2k
Strawberry - DOSS
Trouble Making Friends (feat. MINTTT) - Astrophysics

Something I Said? - SKOVAZ
juventa-hyperforms-web EDIT - grrid
i thought i saw (yuurusu.mix) - slowdive

can you tell? - dltzk
Kinko's field trip 2006 - underscores
t gap mind film - TAGABOW

All New Edition - reserv
The Lantern Sways (feat. Digiaches + Tuchscreen) (bean boy Remix) - L.cie
earth (feat. Lucy Lohan) - emotegi

:,) - lilac
I Don't Like U Anymore - FANTASYLUV