Crush #184 x 100 wreks #11 – Bitcrush
thanks for joining us at the intersection of shoegaze and hyperpop, brought to you by Crush and 100 wreks! soundcloud playlist and tracklist: Reality/Dreams (feat. ALIEN DAYS) - Fax Gang what does this room look like - quannnic mr. what's-it-to-ya flip - fnafboi48 (Remix of search party by dltzk) 3rd Crush [Crush Resist] - Ecco2k Strawberry - DOSS Trouble Making Friends (feat. MINTTT) - Astrophysics Something I Said? - SKOVAZ juventa-hyperforms-web EDIT - grrid i thought i saw (yuurusu.mix) - slowdive can you tell? - dltzk Kinko's field trip 2006 - underscores t gap mind film - TAGABOW All New Edition - reserv The Lantern Sways (feat. Digiaches + Tuchscreen) (bean boy Remix) - L.cie earth (feat. Lucy Lohan) - emotegi :,) - lilac I Don't Like U Anymore - FANTASYLUV