Crush #183 – My Bloody Valentine’s Day
crush loves u! happy belated valentines <3 to commemorate,
we're playing songs about love!!!
spotify playlist
Radio Love - Plastic Girl in Closet
Fallin' In Love - Lush
Where I Found You (One Star) - Candy Claws
I Can Feel My Heart Touching You - Parannoul
Valentine - DIIV
Be My Valentine - SPOOL
Come In Alone - my bloody valentine
Kiss Chase - Lush
Female Lover - Sweet Trip
Kiss - Five Pebbles
Beautiful You - The Pains of Being Pure At Heart
Loveblind - Secret Shine
I'm Stealin' to Be Your One in a Million - The Lassie Foundation