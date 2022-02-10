Crush #182 – Black History Month
Apple Music Playlist
Spotify Playlist
To celebrate Black History Month, we are playing shoegaze/dreampop/noisepop from Black artists! Here’s a great article about Black artists’ influence on dream-pop and shoegaze!
“Sado-Masochism Is a Must” – A.R. Kane
“You Take the World” – The Veldt
“Electric Sickness” – alexalone
“Moving Still” – Diga
“Crash” – KUYASHII
“Dear, Science A” – This City Called Earth
“No. 1 Fan” – Majesty Crush
“Desampar” – Le Almeida
“Dress You Up” – Apollo Heights
“Wolf Like Me” – TV on the Radio
“Forever, Until” – Dog Bite
“Fluoxetine” – Whitelands
“Forever Close My Eyes” – Dalek
“Sports” – Rnie
hope everyone has a great week!!! <3