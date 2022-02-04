54-46 03 Feb 2022
Alton Ellis – You Make Me So Very Happy
Carlton and the Shoes – Never Give Your Heart Away
Easy Star All-Stars, Toots and the Maytals – Let Down
Iba Mahr – World in Problem
Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’
Ken Boothe – Crying Over You
Ernest Ranglin, Roland Alphonso, Don Drummond and Friends – Exodus
Jackie Mittoo – Summer Breeze
Toots and the Maytals – Pressure Drop
Tommy McCook – The Yellow Basket
Hepcat – Dance Wid Me
Hortense and Alton Ellis – Don’t Gamble with Love
Phyllis Dillon – Don’t Stay Away
The Bassies – Take Me to the Dance
Prince Jammy – Conspiracy of Neptune