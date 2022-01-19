Tokyo Dreams – 1/18/22
Switching things up this week with another special hour! This week we’ll be listening to Outrun, a genre characterized by deep synths and American 80s nostalgia.
Tracklist:
Virtual Mage | Astral Chill
Kavinsky | Nightcall
M|O|O|N | Dust
Miami Nights 1984 | Ocean Drive
Carpenter Brut | Paradise Warfare
Thomas Barrandon | The Quiet Earth
Efence | Spaceflight
Lazerhawk | So Far Away
Makeup And Vanity Set | The Cross
Kavinsky; The Weeknd | Odd Look
Lazerhawk | Electric Groove
Gunship | When You Grow Up, Your Heart Dies
Gunship; John Carpenter; Charlie Simpson | Tech Noir
Spotify Playlist: