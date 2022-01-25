The Amen Collection 1-24-22
This show is a rebroadcasting of the show from 10-11-21. Looks like the setlist from the original broadcast somehow disappeared, so here it is!
Placid Angles – First Blue Sky
Setlist:
Lemon D – Something I Feel
Lone – How Can You Tell
Anz – Loos In Twos (NRG)
Lanark Artefax – Touch Absense (Intimidating Stillness Mix)
Skee Mask – Soundboy Ext.
Carlito & Addiction – Sunrise
Youngstar – True VIP
Skee Mask – Muk FM
Goreshit – The Nature of Dying
Haircuts for Men – 無題 7
808 State – Flow Coma (AFX Remix)
I’ll be back next week with some fresh tunes, that’s a promise y’all!