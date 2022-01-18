Gold Soundz 1.18.2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | Posted in Goldsoundz by Brooke Peterman

Great first show back from winter break! You can find the playlist on Spotify below!

 

Hide & Seek // Etta Marcus
Noise in my Head // spookyghostboy
Button Up // Cape Francis

My Mud Your Shoes // Soaked Oats
mood ring baby // Field Medic
Favorite Song // waveform*

Lover / / Over the Moon // Alice Phoebe Lou
yin to yang // runo plum
Wednesday // Harriette

Daisy // Tigers in the Sky 
Breathe The Air On The Moon // Mothe
Seaface // Lowertown
Avenue Bliss // Purr

Thanks for listening!