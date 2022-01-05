Girl Rock – January 4, 2022
playlist here, picks below!
You // Morgan Saint
Good Girl // Joya Mooi
Making Lunch (Not Right Now) // Lunar Vacation
Sharkbite // Sedona
The Solitude // Bedouine
I See It Now // Bachelor (Jay Som, Palehound)
So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings // Squirrel Flower
Homesick // Basia Bulat
Talking to My Plants // Gum Country
Ladies for Babies (Goats for Love) // Nadine Shah
Quotations For Locations // Drug Store Romeos
Never Out Of Luck // Grandmas House
Heads Will Roll // Yeah Yeah Yeahs
New Friend // Æ MAK
Dancing Away In Tears // Yola
Zone 1 to 6000 // Nabihah Iqbal
It’s Okay To Cry // SOPHIE