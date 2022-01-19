girl rock! goes global: australia 1/18/22

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Elizabeth Cowan

girl rock!’s hit crew is continuing our international series by highlighting girl rockers from australia and new zealand! playlist here, picks below. 

 

In The Eyes of Our Love // Yumi Zouma
Greg’s Discount Chemist // Carla Geneve
Everything is Great // Alice Skye

Palo Alto // Jack River
An Illustration of Lonliness (Sleepless in New York) // Courtney Barnett
Hay Plain // Julia Jacklin

Good Thing // Maple Glider
Pasta // Angie McMahon
Linen Girls // Leah Flanagan

These Days // Thelma Plum
Sensory Memory // Jen Cohler
Tension // Kira Puru

Messages // San Cisco
tricky // Memphis LK
Busy Bee // Lady Lash

Twisting Words // Miiesha