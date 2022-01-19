girl rock! goes global: australia 1/18/22
girl rock!’s hit crew is continuing our international series by highlighting girl rockers from australia and new zealand! playlist here, picks below.
In The Eyes of Our Love // Yumi Zouma
Greg’s Discount Chemist // Carla Geneve
Everything is Great // Alice Skye
Palo Alto // Jack River
An Illustration of Lonliness (Sleepless in New York) // Courtney Barnett
Hay Plain // Julia Jacklin
Good Thing // Maple Glider
Pasta // Angie McMahon
Linen Girls // Leah Flanagan
These Days // Thelma Plum
Sensory Memory // Jen Cohler
Tension // Kira Puru
Messages // San Cisco
tricky // Memphis LK
Busy Bee // Lady Lash
Twisting Words // Miiesha