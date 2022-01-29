Friday Night Fish Fry 28Jan2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Magic Slim – Crazy Woman
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
  • Jimmy Vaughan – Six Strings Down
  • Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
  • George Thorogood – Blue Highway
  • —–
  • Son House – Preachin’ Blues
  • John Lee Hooker – Moon is Rising
  • Mississippi John Hurt – Coffee Blues
  • —–
  • Josh Smith – Penance
  • Kirk Fletcher – Hold On
  • Cristone Kingfish Ingram – Outside of this Town
  • —–
  • Bill Sheffield – Cherry Blossom Time
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • Nathan Nelson – Death’s Gonna Be My Ride
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – Kiss Of Death
  • Frankie;s Blues Mission – I Need Me Some You
  • Eddie 9V, Ghalia Volt, Katie Henry – Hop On a Ride
  • —–
  • Keb Mo – 62 Chevy
  • JB Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • Johnny Winter – Mojo Boogie
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
  • RL Burnside – Fireman Ring The Bell
  • Louisiana Red – Hard Hard Times
  • —–
  • Taj Mahal – Railroad Bill