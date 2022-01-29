Friday Night Fish Fry 28Jan2022
- Magic Slim – Crazy Woman
- —–
- Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
- Jimmy Vaughan – Six Strings Down
- Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
- George Thorogood – Blue Highway
- —–
- Son House – Preachin’ Blues
- John Lee Hooker – Moon is Rising
- Mississippi John Hurt – Coffee Blues
- —–
- Josh Smith – Penance
- Kirk Fletcher – Hold On
- Cristone Kingfish Ingram – Outside of this Town
- —–
- Bill Sheffield – Cherry Blossom Time
- The Wood Brothers – One More Day
- Nathan Nelson – Death’s Gonna Be My Ride
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – Kiss Of Death
- Frankie;s Blues Mission – I Need Me Some You
- Eddie 9V, Ghalia Volt, Katie Henry – Hop On a Ride
- —–
- Keb Mo – 62 Chevy
- JB Hutto – I Feel So Good
- Johnny Winter – Mojo Boogie
- —–
- Lightnin Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
- RL Burnside – Fireman Ring The Bell
- Louisiana Red – Hard Hard Times
- —–
- Taj Mahal – Railroad Bill