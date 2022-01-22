Friday Night Fish Fry 21Jan2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Julie Black – Spreadin The Blues
  • —–
  • Sugaray Rayford – Please Take My Hand
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – House of Cards
  • Dirtwire – Deeper Well
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Willie The Wimp
  • —–
  • Eden Brent – Blues All Over
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Long Lonesome Night
  • Skip James – 22-20 Blues
  • —–
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Bad Blood
  • Sleepy John Estes, Hammie Nixon – I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead
  • Blind Boy Fuller – Pistol Slapper
  • —–
  • Hughes Taylor – The Way You Used to Love Me
  • Fatback Deluxe – Darkness Falls
  • Liz Melendez – Sweet Southern Soul
  • —–
  • Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
  • —–
  • Little G Weevil – On My Way To Memphis
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • The Cazanovas – Cryin’ Time
  • —–
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Full Time Lover
  • Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
  • Samantha Fish – Road Runner
  • —–
  • John Hammond – Get Behind The Mule
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Chicken Shack
  • Hector Anchondo – Candy Shop