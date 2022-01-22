Friday Night Fish Fry 21Jan2022
- Julie Black – Spreadin The Blues
- —–
- Sugaray Rayford – Please Take My Hand
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – House of Cards
- Dirtwire – Deeper Well
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Willie The Wimp
- —–
- Eden Brent – Blues All Over
- Roosevelt Sykes – Long Lonesome Night
- Skip James – 22-20 Blues
- —–
- Champion Jack Dupree – Bad Blood
- Sleepy John Estes, Hammie Nixon – I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead
- Blind Boy Fuller – Pistol Slapper
- —–
- Hughes Taylor – The Way You Used to Love Me
- Fatback Deluxe – Darkness Falls
- Liz Melendez – Sweet Southern Soul
- —–
- Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
- —–
- Little G Weevil – On My Way To Memphis
- The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
- The Cazanovas – Cryin’ Time
- —–
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Full Time Lover
- Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
- Samantha Fish – Road Runner
- —–
- John Hammond – Get Behind The Mule
- Charlie Musselwhite – Chicken Shack
- Hector Anchondo – Candy Shop