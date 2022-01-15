Friday Night Fish Fry 14Jan2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Honey Bee
  • Howlin’ Wolf – How Many More Years
  • Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  • The Blues Brothers – She Caught the Katy
  • —–
  • Albert King – I Wanna Get Funky
  • Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
  • Willie Dixon – Back Door Man
  • —–
  • Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Double Trouble
  • —–
  • Son House – John The Revelator
  • Blind Willie McTell – I Got The Cross The River Jordan
  • Bukka White – Shake Em On Down
  • —–
  • Pink Floyd – Seamus
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – I’m a Ram
  • The Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • Mudcat – I Want to be Ready
  • —–
  • Buddy Moss – Gravy Server
  • The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Back In Business
  • —–
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Catfish Blues
  • Marcus King – The Well
  • Reignwolf – In the Dark
  • —–
  • Junior Kimbrough – I Gotta Try You Girl
  • Fred McDowell – The Train I Ride
  • T-Model Ford – T-Model Theme Song