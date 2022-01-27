dang dai (当代) ~ 012722

welcome to another episode of dang dai ! i had a lot of fun putting together this episode, i hope y’all enjoy ! thanks for tuning in :3

In Pursuit of the Sun 逐日 | RUI HO

Data Forest // Jason Hou, Yider
Endless Day and Night / 不止于日，不止于夜 // Guzz
Ardour // RUI HO (pictured above^^)

Island Birdy // Howie Lee
Supernova // RUI HO
Machine It (Original Mix) // Sulumi

Happy Museum // 33EMYBW
Hate Me I’m Dead // Kelvin T, Qqbbg, ASJ, Alexmalism
Frankenstein // 33EMYBW

Black Pepper – Tzusing Remix // Hyph11e, Tzusing
Save Him from the Glass // Kelvin T
TKO // Alexmalism

Original Soul // South Acid Mimi
King of Hosts // Tzusing

