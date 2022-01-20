dang dai (当代) ~ 012022
welcome to the very first episode of dang dai (chinese for contemporary !)!! for those who don’t know, dang dai is a sonic tour of mainland China’s contemporary experimental electronic scene ! everything from EDM to industrial is featured on this show. thanks for tuning in!
Sino-African Friendship Bridge // Howie Lee
(Amber) // Guzz
2049 // ZHI16
Out of Noise – Original Mix // Temple Rat
Division by Zero // Sonia Calico, Air Max ’97
Plastic Ocean / 塑洋 // Fishdoll
Lucy In The Sky With Dolphin // South Acid Mimi
Tired of Me // RUI HO
Lay Down // South Acid Mimi
Esther // Tzusing
Ship of Theseus // 33EMYBW
SHIMIAN // Slikback, Hyph11e
A Brave New World // Alex Wang
Make a God 装神// GUAN
Qi // Jason Hou, Jin Zhang
enjoy :))