Crush #180
Apple Music Playlist
Spotify Playlist
playing ethereal shoegaze/dreampop/noisepop that vaguely reminds me of the movie eternal sunshine of the spotless mind!! hope everyone has a great week <3
“Memory Lapses” – Echo Lake
“The Wounds That Won’t Heal” – Loveliescrushing
“I Don’t Know You” – Pink Playground
“Sad Colored Tears” – The Stargazer Lilies
“NeverChanger” – A Shoreline Dream & Ulrich Schnauss
“I Don’t Want to Lose This” – Ringo Deathstarr
“Untogether” – Lush
“Nineteen Ninety Heaven” – Nothing
“Mind-Blowing Voices” – Casino Garden
“Brightest Star” – Ringo Deathstarr
“Funerals” – Airiel
“Olivia On the Downbeat” – Panda Riot