Crush #178
Apple Music Playlist
Spotify Playlist
“Turbulent / Hydrodynamic” – Sianspheric
“Now I Know You Could Never Be the One” – The Meeting Places
“Faded” – Should
“Love Migraine” – Parannoul, Asian Glow & sonhos tomam conta
Sway, Fadeaway (Angel Version) – SPOOL
“Soul In a Jar” – The Veldt
“Camomile” – Swirlpool
“Everything with You” – The Pains of Being Pure At Heart
“One Day We’ll Grow Up and Nothing Will Matter in the End” – Cosmic Child
“Sugarcube” – Yo La Tengo
“Shallow Breath” – Slow Crush
“When Two Ends Meet” – Echodrone
“Control” – Dear Eloise