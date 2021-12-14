The Amen Collection 12-13-21

Monday, December 13, 2021 | Posted in Playlists, The Amen Collection by Lance Lampert

Setlist:

Soundbwoy Killah – Wanna Hold U
Aphex Twin – Polynomial C
Beastie Boys – Flute Loop
Shut Up and Dance – The Green Man
Helicopters – House Jungle Mixer
Pearson Sound –  Alien Mode
Skee Mask – IT Danza
DMA’S – Life is a Game of Changing (Orbital Remix)
Vaperror – Unknown C
The Flashbulb – Lucid Bass III
Partiboi69 – Nissan Skyline
Opus III – It’s a Fine Day (Burt Fox Remix)
Special Request – Vortex 164 (Sully Remix)
Jonny L. – Tychonic Cycle
Squarepusher – Terminal Slam
Lone – Mouth of God
False Noise – Kek
Skee Mask – Kozmic Flush
 

Youtube Playlist:

It’s been an amazing semester guys! Love all y’all, I’ll be back on January 10th! Here’s to an even better semester of breaks in the spring!