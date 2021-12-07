The Amen Collection 12-06-2021
Freq Accident by Ectoplastic Sktch by Andrea
Setlist:
Reptant – Ectoplastic
Bicep – Glue
TPSB – If This Is I Don’t Know What Isn’t
Bjarki – (.)_(.)
Sewerslvt – inlove
Aquarius – Aquatic
N.R.G. – I Need Your Love
Asquith – Rave Til Dawn
Jamie xx – All Under One Roof Raving
Heavyweight – Heavyweight Vol 1 Side B
Andrea – Wired
Squarepusher – Tomorrow World
Lone – Pulsar
Aphex Twin – Windowlicker (Acid Edit)
