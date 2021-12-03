Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Dec 3, 2021 (“Down by the Grove”)
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_507.mp3
“New Job” by Tanny Barbarino
Interview with Mack Freeman, Head of Public Services at Georgia Tech Library
File this set under Z711 .B63
“Tougher Than It Is” by Cake
“Zig Zag Wanderer” by Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band
“Bound to Happen” by Denitia
Continued interview with Mack Freeman
File this set under BV4908.5 .L57
“Beneath Between & Behind” by Rush
“Take It All In And Check It Out” by Bill Withers
Continued interview with Mack Freeman
File this set under HF5385 .S54
“Rebel Girl” by the Melvins featuring Teri Gender Bender
“Can’t You See” by the Jacobites
“I Got a Job” by Nick Lowe
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, on Dec 10th!