Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Dec 3, 2021 (“Down by the Grove”)

Friday, December 3, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

“New Job” by Tanny Barbarino

Interview with Mack Freeman, Head of Public Services at Georgia Tech Library

File this set under Z711 .B63
“Tougher Than It Is” by Cake
“Zig Zag Wanderer” by Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band
“Bound to Happen” by Denitia

Continued interview with Mack Freeman

File this set under BV4908.5 .L57
“Beneath Between & Behind” by Rush
“Take It All In And Check It Out” by Bill Withers

Continued interview with Mack Freeman

File this set under HF5385 .S54
“Rebel Girl” by the Melvins featuring Teri Gender Bender
“Can’t You See” by the Jacobites

“I Got a Job” by Nick Lowe

