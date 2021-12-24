Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Dec 24, 2021 (“LITSmas 2021”) Episode 509
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_509.mp3
“Christmas Tree On Fire” by Holly Golightly
File this set under PZ7.D55
“A Victorian Villain’s Christmas” by Valentine Wolfe
“Searching for the Ghost” by the Heartless Bastards
File this set under BF1451 .G4
“Dancing with a Ghost” by St Vincent
“Casper the Friendly Ghost” by Mike Doughty
“Become Your Ghost” by Slant 6
“Ghosts of Christmas Past” by Bearkat
File this set under DA551 .I5
“Walking With A Ghost” by the White Stripes
“Ghost Rider” by Suicide
“Horror Christmas” by the Angry Snowmans
“Christmas Wrapping” by the Waitresses
