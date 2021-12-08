Gold Soundz 12.07.21

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

Here is this weeks Gold Soundz lineup!

Just Because // Cape Francis
In Undertow // Alvvays
Flying // Dehd

Utah // French Cassettes
Take Your Time // Evertt
I Moved to Vancouver and All I got Was This Stupid Niicotine Addiction // Club Sofa

Sweet Tooth // MyKet
Mortal Bus Boy // Shelf Life
Walder Pond // Atta Boy

Valle de los Espejos // THe Holydrug Couple
Bitter // Worn-Tin
Wake Up // Kowloon

Disorder // Freak Slug
Not Mine // Triptides
Cut Me Off // Peach Kelli Pop
The Dandelion // Oracle Sisters