girl rock!: european vacation
on this episode, girl rock’s hit crew have taken a trip around Europe. join us as we explore music from Belgium, Sweden, Lithuania, Italy, and so much more !!!
link to spotify playlist
Karaoke Song // Saint Sister – Ireland
Half the Man // Tokyo Tea Room – UK
Are You With Me Now? // Cate Le Bon – Wales
Les Plus Beaux // This Is The Kit – UK
The Killing Moon // Nouvelle Vague, Mélanie Pain – France
Keep It Together // Pip Blom – Netherlands
This Time // Makthaverskan – Sweden
Sick Beat // Kero Kero Bonito – UK
Ah bah d’accord // Juniore – France
Burbulas ir Burbuliene // shishi – Lithuania
qualcosa! // svegliaginevra – Italy
Bon acteur // Lous and The Yakuza – Belgium
D esje meg // Razika – Norway
Onbezonnen // Froukje – Netherlands
Offline // Marissa – Poland
entertnmt – A COLORS ENCORE // Oklou – France
Free My People // Greentea Peng, SIMMY, Kid Cruise – UK