girl rock! 12/28/21
another classic week of girl rock! brought to you by the hit crew
playlist here, picks below:
Descent // Fear of Men
Sweetheart // Long Beard
Standing in the Sun // Jessica Lea Mayfield
Leach // Cryogeyser
Bels // Isa Reyes
Different This Time // Cornelia Murr
If You Want // Reptaliens
Halogen Lamps // Pretty Balanced
Dreaming // Say Sue Me
Call for Help // Pearly Drops
The Leanover // Life Without Buildings
The Feel // Las Robertas
Falling Apart // Slow Pulp
This Time // Tanukichan