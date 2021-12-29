girl rock! 12/28/21

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

another classic week of girl rock! brought to you by the hit crew

FM-2030 | Reptaliens

playlist here, picks below:

Descent // Fear of Men
Sweetheart // Long Beard
Standing in the Sun // Jessica Lea Mayfield

Leach // Cryogeyser
Bels // Isa Reyes
Different This Time // Cornelia Murr

If You Want // Reptaliens
Halogen Lamps // Pretty Balanced
Dreaming // Say Sue Me

Call for Help // Pearly Drops
The Leanover // Life Without Buildings
The Feel // Las Robertas

Falling Apart // Slow Pulp
This Time // Tanukichan