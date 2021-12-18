Friday Night Fish Fry 17Dec2021
- Larkin Poe – She’s a Self Made Man
- —–
- Buddy Guy – A Man and the Blues
- Jimmy Dawkins – I’m Good For Nothing
- Otis Rush – Mean Old World
- —–
- Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
- Louisiana Red – Driftin’
- RL Burnside – Fireman Ring the Bell
- —–
- Joe Bonamassa – Merry Christmas Baby
- Lonnie Mack – Untouched by Human Love
- Johnny Lang – Lie To Me
- —–
- The Black Keys – Sad Days, Lonely Nights
- Kirk Fletcher – Blues for Antone
- —–
- Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
- Albert White – Don’t Make Your Move Too Soon
- The Breeze Kings – Play You My Love
- —–
- Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
- The Wood Brothers – Honey Jar
- Hughs Taylor – Hold You Tight
- —–
- Paul Shaffer – Wang Dang Doodle
- Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
- Samantha Fish – Black Wind Howlin’
- —–
- Albert Collins – Frosty