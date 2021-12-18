Friday Night Fish Fry 17Dec2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Larkin Poe – She’s a Self Made Man
  • —–
  • Buddy Guy – A Man and the Blues
  • Jimmy Dawkins – I’m Good For Nothing
  • Otis Rush – Mean Old World
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
  • Louisiana Red – Driftin’
  • RL Burnside – Fireman Ring the Bell
  • —–
  • Joe Bonamassa – Merry Christmas Baby
  • Lonnie Mack – Untouched by Human Love
  • Johnny Lang – Lie To Me
  • —–
  • The Black Keys – Sad Days, Lonely Nights
  • Kirk Fletcher – Blues for Antone
  • —–
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
  • Albert White – Don’t Make Your Move Too Soon
  • The Breeze Kings – Play You My Love
  • —–
  • Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
  • The Wood Brothers – Honey Jar
  • Hughs Taylor – Hold You Tight
  • —–
  • Paul Shaffer – Wang Dang Doodle
  • Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
  • Samantha Fish – Black Wind Howlin’
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – Frosty