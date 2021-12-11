Friday Night Fish Fry 10Dec2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Earl Hooker – You Don’t Want Me
  • —–
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Walkin’ and Drinkin’
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Can’t Kick the Habit
  • King Biscuit Boy – You Done Tore Your Playhouse Down Again
  • Otis Spann – Cold Feeling Blues
  • —–
  • T-Bone Walker – How Long Blues
  • Roy Buchanan – Soul Dressing
  • Johnny Winter – Mojo Boogie
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – She’s Alright
  • RL Burnside – Ramblin on My Mind
  • Junior Kimbrough – Crawlin Kingsnake
  • —–
  • Lonnie Mack – Riding the Blinds
  • —–
  • The Cazanovas – Nervous Condition
  • Tinsley Ellis – Mouth Turn Dry
  • Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Goombay Rock
  • Mudcat – Get Your House in Order
  • Eddie Tigner – Route 66
  • —–
  • Memphis Minnie – If You See My Rooster
  • Koko Taylor – Born Under a Bad Sign
  • Bernice Edwards – Butcher Shop Blues
  • —–
  • Cobi – Hard Feelings
  • Josh Smith – Brown Gatton
  • Gary Moore – Still Got The Blues