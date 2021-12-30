Crush #177
Apple Music Playlist
Episode with my dad as a co-host! He was also a college radio station DJ at Auburn’s WEGL in the early 90’s! 😀
“The Perfect Girl” – The Cure
“While You’re Sleeping, I’m Dreaming” – Tamaryn
“Sunday is Monday at Midnight” – The Stargazer Lilies
“Autumn Sweater” – Yo La Tengo
“Teen Age Riot” – Sonic Youth
“Sight of You” – Pale Saints
“If I Told You” – Televise
“Breathe Salt” – Should
“Ex-Destiny” – AprilBlue
“I Wear Your Ring” – Cocteau Twins
“Never Understand” – The Jesus and Mary Chain
“Lit Up” – Lush