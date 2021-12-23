Crush #176
Apple Music Playlist
Episode interviewing my mom, who was a college radio station DJ that played shoegaze/dream pop in its infancy in the early 90s! We’re exploring the precursors and founders of the genre.
“Sunrise” – New Order
“Plainsong” – The Cure
“Sugar Kane” – Sonic Youth
“Dogs of Lust” – The The
“Just Like Honey” – The Jesus and Mary Chain
“Bells Ring” – Mazzy Star
“Bluebeard” – Cocteau Twins
“Fallin’ in Love” – Lush
“Kill Rhythm” – Catherin Wheel
“What You Want” – my bloody valentine
“I Can’t Stop Smiling” – Velocity Girl
“Rhinoceros” – The Smashing Pumpkins
Hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday season! <3