Crush #176

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo


Apple Music Playlist

Episode interviewing my mom, who was a college radio station DJ that played shoegaze/dream pop in its infancy in the early 90s! We’re exploring the precursors and founders of the genre.

“Sunrise” – New Order
“Plainsong” – The Cure
“Sugar Kane” – Sonic Youth

“Dogs of Lust” – The The
“Just Like Honey” – The Jesus and Mary Chain
“Bells Ring” – Mazzy Star

“Bluebeard” – Cocteau Twins
“Fallin’ in Love” – Lush
“Kill Rhythm” – Catherin Wheel

“What You Want” – my bloody valentine
“I Can’t Stop Smiling” – Velocity Girl
“Rhinoceros” – The Smashing Pumpkins


Hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday season! <3