a girl rock! christmas- 12/21/21

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

Celebrate the holiday season with girl rock!’s hit crew

playlist here, picks below

Driving Under Stars // Marika Hackman
The Loneliest Christmas Tree // Lisa Miller
You Got a Bike // Kate Micucchi

I Don’t Intend to Spend Christmas Without You // Margo Guryan
Last Christmas // Lunar Vacation
ugly xmas sweater party // girlhouse

My Favorite Time of Year // L.A. Exes
Santa Baby // Sidney Gish
The Holidays With You // Sara Watkins

He’s Stuck in the Chimney Again // Jon Rauhouse Orchestra and Rachel Flotard
Here We Come A-Caroling // Pomplamoose
Carol of the Bells // the bird and the bee

Promesas // Chiquita Magic
SNOWSTORM // the Ravonetttes
Just Like Christmas // Low

Snowman // The Icicles
Snow Song // Adrienne Lenker
baby jesus is nobody’s baby now // Julia Jacklin
Greensleeves // Mountain Man