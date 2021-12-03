54-46 Dec 2, 2021
Prince Jammy – Round 2
The Black Foundation in Dub – African Birthright
King Tubby and Lee Scratch Perry – Copy Cat Dub
Koffee – Toast
10ft Ganja Plant – Blood Money
Hollie Cook – Milk and Honey
Bob Andy and Marcia Griffiths – Always Together
Alton Ellis – Hurting Me
Duppies – Time Goes By
Toot’s and the Maytals – Louie Louie
The Toasters – Social Security
King Tubby – Take 5
The Aggravators – White Hop
The Upsetters – What About Africa
Freddie McKay – Lonely Man
Stanley and the Turbines – Big Bamboo
Bush Chemists – Higher Heights