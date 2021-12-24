54-46 – 12/23/21
Thanks for letting me take over Sky! See y’all next week too! Going to play some deep cuts next week!
Dadawah – Run Come Rally
Scientist – Your Teeth in My Neck
Black Uhuru – Sponji Reggae
Dub Syndicate – Hard & Tuff
Peter Tosh – You Can’t Blame the Youth
Burning Spear – Slavery Days (Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival 2001)
Dillinger – Answer Mi Question
Dennis Brown – Things in Life
King Tubby – Jah is coming in dub
Lee Scratch Perry – Soul Fire
Yellowman – Nobody Moves Nobody Gets Hurt
The Melodians – Rivers of Babylon