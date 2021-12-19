100 wreks #5: Hyper Holiday — Dec 18th, 2021
Happy Holidays from 100 wreks! Hope you enjoyed this electrified, hyper take on your favorite seasonal bangers 😀
Tracklist:
All I Want for Christmas is You // Himera & Petal Supply & Gupi
So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings // Caroline Polachek
FARAWAY199XMAS // six impala
Oracle Icicle // A. G. Cook
Snow Globe // Himera & Petal Supply & Gupi
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence // Holly Waxwing
voice of reason // underscores
Blue Xmas // jonny gorgeous
All The Small Things // Astra King
Where Are You Christmas? // Hannah Diamond
You Are Safe and Loved, to The Stars and Back // Himera
Big Break (Lewis Grant’s “Lewis Grant” Remix) // Lewis Grant
bloodstains (99jakes triumphant holiday remix) // 100 gecs
sympathy 4 the grinch // 100 gecs
White Xmas (ft. ericdoa & Fraxiom) // umru & Silver Sphere
Glasswurx // A. G. Cook
mm bb (ft. Samuelspaniel) // Golin
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS 909S // snowblower