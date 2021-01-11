The Amen Collection 2021-1-11
Venetian Snares’ ginormous analog synth setup, which he exclusively used (with a tracker) to create Magnificent Stumble V2. I have no idea how he keeps all those knobs and wires in his head.
Setlist:
DJ Die – Play it For Me
Sewerslvt – Ecifircas
Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul
Venetian Snares – Magnificent Stumble V2
Floating Points – Bias (Mayfield Depot Mix)
808 State – Pacific 808:98
Greeen Linez – Cubic Mentality
bbrainz – jungle-01
LTJ Bukem – Enchanted
Dust Brothers – The Groomsman
Luke Vibert – Spiral Staircase (AFX Future Music Competition Remix)