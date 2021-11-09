The Amen Collection 11-8-2021: Origins Edition
This show is where it all started! The show this week is a rerun of the Amen Collection Sunday Special, originally broadcast on 4/18/21. I’ll be back with more new material next week!
Photo taken from Tech Green after the original airing of the set on April 18th.
Setlist:
Lemon D – I Can’t Stop
Pete Cannon – Untitled
Cunninlynguists – Since When
crustangel – The Star
Flying Louts – Parisian Goldfish
Love Regenerator – Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)
Venetian Snares – Eurocore MVP
Cunninlynguists – Since When
crustangel – The Star
Flying Louts – Parisian Goldfish
Love Regenerator – Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)
Venetian Snares – Eurocore MVP
Close Up Over – Caz (Squarepusher Remix)
Outside – To Forgive But Not Forget
ESPRIT 空想 – peter.wav
DJ SS – BLACK (VIP REMIX)
Wagon Christ – Sci-Fi Staircase
The Bug & Daddy Freddy – Run The Place Red (AFX mix)
Outside – To Forgive But Not Forget
ESPRIT 空想 – peter.wav
DJ SS – BLACK (VIP REMIX)
Wagon Christ – Sci-Fi Staircase
The Bug & Daddy Freddy – Run The Place Red (AFX mix)