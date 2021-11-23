The Amen Collection 11-22-2021
Sekundenschlaf by Тпсб
Setlist:
DJ SS – Black
Rogue Unit – Marianna, Carley
Michiel van den Bos – Foregone Destruction (Unreal Tournament)
Exodia – 825hp
John Frusciante – Amethblowl
The Black Dog – Age of Slack
Fatboy Slim – Praise You
DJ Kuroneko – smoke
Тпсб – Pacifier Habits
DJ Hype feat. MC Fats – Peace, Love And Unity
Squarepusher – Greenways Trajectory
AFX – .00890569
