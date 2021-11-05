Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 5, 2021 (“Libraryland Island”), Episode 504
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_504.mp3
“Magic” by The Cars
File this set under PQ2338 .L63
“Rattlers Revival” by the Toadies
“It’s Impossible” by Jennifer Lara
File this set under HM831 .B76
“Inspiration In My Head” by 6 Feet Under
“Your Life” by Konk
File this set under Z716.4 .L53
“Elusive Butterfly” by Bob Lind
“Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney
“Inspire You” by Thee Expression
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Piracy as a Solution,” on November 12th!