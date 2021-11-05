Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 5, 2021 (“Libraryland Island”), Episode 504

Friday, November 5, 2021 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists, Shows by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_504.mp3

“Magic” by The Cars

File this set under PQ2338 .L63
“Rattlers Revival” by the Toadies
“It’s Impossible” by Jennifer Lara

File this set under HM831 .B76
“Inspiration In My Head” by 6 Feet Under
“Your Life” by Konk

File this set under Z716.4 .L53
“Elusive Butterfly” by Bob Lind
“Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney

“Inspire You” by Thee Expression

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Piracy as a Solution,” on November 12th!