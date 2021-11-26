Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 26, 2021 (Encore of “Research”) Episode 089
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/ENCORE_LITS_Episode_089.mp3
“Searching the Streets” by The Donnas
File this set under ZA3075
“They Too Will Know” by The Wild
“We Could Be Looking For The Same Thing” by Silver Jews
File this set under Z699
“What I’m Looking For” by Brendan Benson
“What I Know” by Grinderman
“Had To Find Out” by Folk Implosion
File this set under ZA3075
“Knowing How The World Works” by Les Savy Fav
“Shoot The Works” by Fox Bat Strategy
“I Want To Know” by Living Colour
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Head of Public Services,” on December 3rd!