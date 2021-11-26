Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 26, 2021 (Encore of “Research”) Episode 089

Friday, November 26, 2021

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/ENCORE_LITS_Episode_089.mp3

“Searching the Streets” by The Donnas

File this set under ZA3075
“They Too Will Know” by The Wild
“We Could Be Looking For The Same Thing” by Silver Jews

File this set under Z699
“What I’m Looking For” by Brendan Benson
“What I Know” by Grinderman
“Had To Find Out” by Folk Implosion

File this set under ZA3075
“Knowing How The World Works” by Les Savy Fav
“Shoot The Works” by Fox Bat Strategy

“I Want To Know” by Living Colour

