Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 19, 2021 (“The Museum of Obsolete Library Science”) Episode 506
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_506.mp3
“Save It” by Mel Robbins
Interview with John Lindaman, Thomas J. Watson Library at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
File this set under NK1125 .L8
“Esse Mundo E Meu” by Nara Leão
“Collectors” by Springtime Carnivore
Continued interview with John Lindaman
Contribution from Laura Kane, USC School of Medicine Library
File this set under Z674.82 .O15 W49
“Rock of Ages” by Def Leppard (from Pyromania)
“Rocket” by Def Leppard (from Hysteria)
Continued interview with John Lindaman
File this set under HF5549.A2 N27
“Yearbook” by True Love Always
“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” by Waylon Jennings
“On the Shelf” by Donnie and Marie Osmond
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Research,” on November 26th!