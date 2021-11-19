Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 19, 2021 (“The Museum of Obsolete Library Science”) Episode 506

Friday, November 19, 2021 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_506.mp3

“Save It” by Mel Robbins

Interview with John Lindaman, Thomas J. Watson Library at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

File this set under NK1125 .L8
“Esse Mundo E Meu” by Nara Leão
“Collectors” by Springtime Carnivore

Continued interview with John Lindaman

Contribution from Laura Kane, USC School of Medicine Library

File this set under Z674.82 .O15 W49
“Rock of Ages” by Def Leppard (from Pyromania)
“Rocket” by Def Leppard (from Hysteria)

Continued interview with John Lindaman

File this set under HF5549.A2 N27
“Yearbook” by True Love Always
“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” by Waylon Jennings

“On the Shelf” by Donnie and Marie Osmond

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Research,” on November 26th!