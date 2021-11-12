Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 12, 2021 (“Can Pirates Build a Bridge Over the Knowledge Gap?”), Episode 505

Friday, November 12, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_505.mp3


“Pirates” by Brazilian Girls, right here on Lost in the Stacks

Interview with Dr. B. (Balázs) Bodó, University of Amsterdam

“Blackbeard” by the Flat Duo Jets
“Al Capone” by Raul Seixas

Continued interview with Balázs

“Ideal World” by Girlpool
“Mind the Gap” by the Noisettes

Continued interview with Balázs

While Gamekeepers Lie Sleeping” by June Tabor
“Bankrobber” by the Clash

“Pirate Radio” by Suburbants

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, on November 19th!