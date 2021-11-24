girl rock! goes global: Asia 11/23/21

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Lydia Wiederholt

Girl Rock! is kicking off our trip around the world with the continent of Asia! 

Playlist here

Diane // Blueburn // Phillipines
One Day We’ll Grow Up and Nothing Will Matter in the World // Cosmic Child // Singapore
Hotel 65 // Lucid Express // Hong Kong
Cyclo // Yos Olarang // Cambodia

Have a Nice Day // Waa Wei and Shadow Project // China
Chup // Zeb & Haniya // Pakistan
Elegy for a Wave Organ // The Shanghai Restoration Project // China
So Tender // Say Sue Me // South Korea

Sway // mei ehara // Japan
Citrus Summer Ale // Fromm // South Korea
CATS // Leah Dou // China
AINOU // Kaho Nakamura // Japan

Water is Wide / Wusuli Boat Song // Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn // China