girl rock! goes global: Asia 11/23/21
Girl Rock! is kicking off our trip around the world with the continent of Asia!
Diane // Blueburn // Phillipines
One Day We’ll Grow Up and Nothing Will Matter in the World // Cosmic Child // Singapore
Hotel 65 // Lucid Express // Hong Kong
Cyclo // Yos Olarang // Cambodia
Have a Nice Day // Waa Wei and Shadow Project // China
Chup // Zeb & Haniya // Pakistan
Elegy for a Wave Organ // The Shanghai Restoration Project // China
So Tender // Say Sue Me // South Korea
Sway // mei ehara // Japan
Citrus Summer Ale // Fromm // South Korea
CATS // Leah Dou // China
AINOU // Kaho Nakamura // Japan
Water is Wide / Wusuli Boat Song // Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn // China