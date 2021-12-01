girl rock! 11/30/21

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Lydia Wiederholt

Enjoy this classic girl rock! episode from girl rock’s hit crew. You know what to expect: rockin’ gals rockin’ out.

playlist here 🙂

All U Wanna Do Is Dance // Dreamgirl
Hollow Moon // Why Bonnie
I Moved to Vancouver and All I Got Was This Stupid Nicotine Addiction // Club Sofa
2 Cool 2 Care // Anna Burch

No Better Now // Water From Your Eyes
Shaking // Hazel English
Lockjaw // Mothers
That’s Life Honey // Boy Scouts

Easy // Oh, Rose
Back Of My Hand // Bachelor, Jay Som, Palehound
Cactus Cat // Look Blue Go Purple
Maura // Wednesday

Chromatic Nights // Pia Fraus
Crazy // Pylon
Property Line // Little Big League
Nobody Knows We Are Fun // CHAI