girl rock! 11/30/21
Enjoy this classic girl rock! episode from girl rock’s hit crew. You know what to expect: rockin’ gals rockin’ out.
All U Wanna Do Is Dance // Dreamgirl
Hollow Moon // Why Bonnie
I Moved to Vancouver and All I Got Was This Stupid Nicotine Addiction // Club Sofa
2 Cool 2 Care // Anna Burch
No Better Now // Water From Your Eyes
Shaking // Hazel English
Lockjaw // Mothers
That’s Life Honey // Boy Scouts
Easy // Oh, Rose
Back Of My Hand // Bachelor, Jay Som, Palehound
Cactus Cat // Look Blue Go Purple
Maura // Wednesday
Chromatic Nights // Pia Fraus
Crazy // Pylon
Property Line // Little Big League
Nobody Knows We Are Fun // CHAI