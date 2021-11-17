girl crush! ep.2 11/16/21
Today was the second installment of girl rock!’s collaboration with WREK’s shoegaze show, crush. Thanks to Elise (and Abby) for helping us with this episode!
Playlist here, picks below:
23 // Aerofall
Aid and Abet // Slow Crush
No Signs of Pain // Azure Ray
On the Sunset // Sharks Tears
Rainbow // White Poppy
Chimera // Weathering
Bells Ring // Mazzy Star
Blame // Blushing ft. Miki Berenyi
Cranekiss // Tamaryn
Seventeen // Wildhoney
Memória Colorida // Winter
Dr Strangeluv // Blonde Redhead
Honeybee // Pinkshinyultrablast
Face to Face on a High Place // School of Seven Bells
Hare Tarot Lies // No Joy