girl crush! ep.2 11/16/21

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | Posted in Crush, Events, Girl Rock!, Playlists by Elizabeth Cowan

Today was the second installment of girl rock!’s collaboration with WREK’s shoegaze show, crush. Thanks to Elise (and Abby) for helping us with this episode!

Aurora | SLOW CRUSH

Playlist here, picks below:

23 // Aerofall
Aid and Abet // Slow Crush
No Signs of Pain // Azure Ray

On the Sunset // Sharks Tears
Rainbow // White Poppy
Chimera // Weathering

Bells Ring // Mazzy Star
Blame // Blushing ft. Miki Berenyi
Cranekiss // Tamaryn

Seventeen // Wildhoney
Memória Colorida // Winter
Dr Strangeluv // Blonde Redhead

Honeybee // Pinkshinyultrablast
Face to Face on a High Place // School of Seven Bells
Hare Tarot Lies // No Joy