ghoul rock! 11/2/31

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Elizabeth Cowan

girl rock!’s gone spooky this week. Picks below, playlist here

Halloween Mask // Peach Kelli Pop
Devil’s Resting Place // Laura Marling
The Ghost Who Walks // Karen Elson
Witch // the bird and the bee 

I’m Gonna Haunt You // Fabienne DelSol
Satan’s a Woman // Twin Temple
Spooky // Dusty Springfield
Witches // Alice Phoebe Lou

Ghost on the Highway // LA Witch 
Svort Augu // Kaelan Mikla
Devil’s Radio // the Velveteers
Devil On My Shoulder // Kelsy Karter

Haunted House // Sir Babygirl
Darkest Hour // Sevdaliza
Infinite Sadness // Xeno & Oaklander
Funeral Dream // Ky Voss

Haunted // Laura Les