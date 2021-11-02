ghoul rock! 11/2/31
girl rock!’s gone spooky this week. Picks below, playlist here.
Halloween Mask // Peach Kelli Pop
Devil’s Resting Place // Laura Marling
The Ghost Who Walks // Karen Elson
Witch // the bird and the bee
I’m Gonna Haunt You // Fabienne DelSol
Satan’s a Woman // Twin Temple
Spooky // Dusty Springfield
Witches // Alice Phoebe Lou
Ghost on the Highway // LA Witch
Svort Augu // Kaelan Mikla
Devil’s Radio // the Velveteers
Devil On My Shoulder // Kelsy Karter
Haunted House // Sir Babygirl
Darkest Hour // Sevdaliza
Infinite Sadness // Xeno & Oaklander
Funeral Dream // Ky Voss
Haunted // Laura Les