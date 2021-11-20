Friday Night Fish Fry 19Nov2021
- Willie Dixon – Spoonful
- —–
- Junior Wells – Ships on the Ocean
- Sonny Boy Williamson – Don’t Start Me a Talkin
- Little Walter – Last Night
- —–
- Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Love Ain’t My Favorite Word
- Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
- —–
- The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
- Sean Costello – Double Trouble
- Delta Moon – Higher Ground
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – Sing About It
- Buddy Moss – Going to You Funeral in a Vee Eight Ford
- Barbecue Bob – Barbecue Blues
- —–
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Things I Used To Do
- Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
- Taj Mahal – Leavin’ Trunk