Friday Night Fish Fry 19Nov2021

Friday, November 19, 2021
  • Willie Dixon – Spoonful
  • —–
  • Junior Wells  – Ships on the Ocean
  • Sonny Boy Williamson – Don’t Start Me a Talkin
  • Little Walter – Last Night
  • —–
  • Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Love Ain’t My Favorite Word
  • Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
  • Sean Costello – Double Trouble
  • Delta Moon – Higher Ground
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – Sing About It
  • Buddy Moss – Going to You Funeral in a Vee Eight Ford
  • Barbecue Bob – Barbecue Blues
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Things I Used To Do
  • Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
  • Taj Mahal – Leavin’ Trunk