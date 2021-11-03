Crush #172 – Girl Crush
Spotify Playlist
This week we had a super exciting collaboration featuring Girl Rock’s hit crew y’all know and love! This episode we’re playing shoegaze, dreampop, and noisepop by female and non-binary artists
“We Are Radio Signals” – Death Hags
“You outside my window” – Kinokoteikoku
“Price” – password:password
“Downbeat” – Terra Pines
“Daydream” – Seasurfer
“Kids are astronauts” – Un.real
“Goodnight” – Neon Cathedral
“Hypocrite” – Lush
“Once Upon a Freak” – Ringo Deathstarr
“Foreigner” – Cryogeyser
“Mother Pearl” – Luminousorange
“1968 Itinerary” – Jo’s Moving Day