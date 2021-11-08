Bad Music – Drained Sunday Special 11/07/21

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Karina Teichert
drain gang drain gang drain gang

this week’s sunday special explored the expansive discography of the illustrious rap group known as “Drain Gang” (comprised of Ecco2k, Bladee, and Thaiboy Digital). please enjoy our picks of The Most Music Ever – Karina, Elise, and Oscahhhhh

link to the spotify playlist!

Agency Loop // Mechatok
SHINIE // Varg, Bladee
Security! // Ecco2k
Perfect Violation // Varg, Bladee

It Girl // Bladee
Plastic Surgery // Bladee, Ecco2k
Keys to the City // Bladee
Hotel Breakfast // Bladee

Butterfly // Bladee, Thaiboy Digital
Obedient // Bladee, Ecco2k
Trendy // Bladee 
Western Union // Ecco2k, Thaiboy Digital, Bladee

Roblox Is My Life // Emily Montes (brilliant up-and-coming hyperpop artist)
Triple S // Thaiboy Digital
gum // 100 gecs
Rainbow // Bladee, Mechatok

sole // food house
Paranoid // Alice Gas
stupid horse // 100 gecs
scawy monstews and nice spwites :3 // Fraxiom

Calcium // MIMIDEATH
funee monkee gif // i9bonsai
Idk Bettr.. // 5v
Legendary Member // Thaiboy Digital, Bladee, Ecco2k, Yung Lean

Drama (feat. Charli XCX) // Bladee, Mechatok, Charli XCX
New Vectors // Iglooghost
horse family runnin’ round // Swoopy, Rapallo
mixd up // i9bonsai, blackwinterwells

plug me in // Kite
help_urself – breakcore // Ezekiel
no longer human // meat computer
If God Didn’t Want Us To Snort Worms He Wouldn’t Have Made Them Cylindrical! // MIMIDEATH

Pollen // Ecco2k
come ovr // dreamcache, Capoxxo, Lil Eddy

В голове // 17 SEVENTEEN
I'm Goofy // Bladee

dog food // 100 gecs
Niké ocean // Swoopy, pradaaslife
I Chose to Be This Way // Bladee & 16yrold
Girls just want to have fun // Bladee, Ecco2k

Hennessy & Sailor Moon // Yung Lean, Bladee
Into Dust // Bladee
 Area 51 // Bladee, Thaiboy Digital
Peroxide // Ecco2k

ketamine // Siouxxie
Frosty the Snowman // Bladee
Who Goes There // Bladee