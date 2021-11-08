Bad Music – Drained Sunday Special 11/07/21
this week’s sunday special explored the expansive discography of the illustrious rap group known as “Drain Gang” (comprised of Ecco2k, Bladee, and Thaiboy Digital). please enjoy our picks of The Most Music Ever – Karina, Elise, and Oscahhhhh
Agency Loop // Mechatok
SHINIE // Varg, Bladee
Security! // Ecco2k
Perfect Violation // Varg, Bladee
It Girl // Bladee
Plastic Surgery // Bladee, Ecco2k
Keys to the City // Bladee
Hotel Breakfast // Bladee
Butterfly // Bladee, Thaiboy Digital
Obedient // Bladee, Ecco2k
Trendy // Bladee
Western Union // Ecco2k, Thaiboy Digital, Bladee
Roblox Is My Life // Emily Montes (brilliant up-and-coming hyperpop artist)
Triple S // Thaiboy Digital
gum // 100 gecs
Rainbow // Bladee, Mechatok
sole // food house
Paranoid // Alice Gas
stupid horse // 100 gecs
scawy monstews and nice spwites :3 // Fraxiom
Calcium // MIMIDEATH
funee monkee gif // i9bonsai
Idk Bettr.. // 5v
Legendary Member // Thaiboy Digital, Bladee, Ecco2k, Yung Lean
Drama (feat. Charli XCX) // Bladee, Mechatok, Charli XCX
New Vectors // Iglooghost
horse family runnin’ round // Swoopy, Rapallo
mixd up // i9bonsai, blackwinterwells
plug me in // Kite
help_urself – breakcore // Ezekiel
no longer human // meat computer
If God Didn’t Want Us To Snort Worms He Wouldn’t Have Made Them Cylindrical! // MIMIDEATH
Pollen // Ecco2k
come ovr // dreamcache, Capoxxo, Lil Eddy
В голове // 17 SEVENTEEN
I'm Goofy // Bladee
dog food // 100 gecs
Niké ocean // Swoopy, pradaaslife
I Chose to Be This Way // Bladee & 16yrold
Girls just want to have fun // Bladee, Ecco2k
Hennessy & Sailor Moon // Yung Lean, Bladee
Into Dust // Bladee
Area 51 // Bladee, Thaiboy Digital
Peroxide // Ecco2k
ketamine // Siouxxie
Frosty the Snowman // Bladee
Who Goes There // Bladee