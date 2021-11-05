54-46 Nov 04
Hollie Cook – Milk & Honey
The Melodians – Take me to Babylon
Bob Marley & the Wailers – Small Axe
Toots & The Maytals – Take Me Home Country Roads
Don Drummond – Don De Lion
The Ethiopians – Train to Skaville
The Skatalites – Rock Fort Rock
The English Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
The Selector – Too Much Pressure
The Specials – Rude Boy out of Jail
Bob Marley & the Wailers – Redemption Song
Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves
Jimmy Cliff – The Harder they Come
Dennis Brown – Lips of Wine